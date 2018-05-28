Squad goals: How Taylor Swift and friends ruled the Biggest Weekend

Ever since her call-to-arms video for Bad Blood, Taylor Swift and her loving, fiercely loyal "squad" have been pretty much synonymous with each other, coming as one close-knit unit.

"We want to be the generation and the group of friends known for supporting each other," Swift pal, the model Gigi Hadid, said in 2015. "That’s what we want to inspire in other groups of friends - to be proud of the power you all have when you’re together, which can be amplified so much by each person. That’s what has been cool about everyone’s willingness to be there for each other."

Seeing as there's no official membership scheme that we know of, Swift's squad is wide and varied: ranging from music stars like Lorde and Haim to actors Lena Dunham and Blake Lively.

There were no actual special guest cameos during Swift's Biggest Weekend set, but there were pals a plenty performing over the course of the four-day bonanza as a whole (no Katy Perry though, sadly).

Here's how Swift and her squad totally won the Biggest Weekend...