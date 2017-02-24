Ticket to weird! 12 bizarre Beatles cover versions

50 years ago this month, The Beatles released Strawberry Fields Forever - a song that ushered in the psychedelic era and changed the course of popular music forever. But have you ever heard the Latin ska version featuring Blondie’s Debbie Harry? Few would argue it improves on the original, but it certainly brings something different to the table.

As the most popular band in history, The Beatles are also the most covered. Many versions of their classic songs have been attempted in a whole gamut of styles, moods and even languages - often with results that Lennon and McCartney (and Harrison and Starr) could never have imagined. Here are some of the most unusual.