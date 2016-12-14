5 massive artists releasing albums in 2017 (and 5 who are rumoured to be)

In the world of music, 2016 will almost certainly be remembered for the artists we lost rather than the new music the year produced. That's understandable, but there were album releases from a plethora of huge names, including Beyoncé, Kanye, Metallica, Gaga and, of course, Bowie.

And yet the most recent update from the Official Charts Company suggests we're still listening to a lot of albums from 2015, particularly Coldplay's A Head Full of Dreams, 25 by Adele and Justin Bieber's Purpose.

How will 2017 fare? James Blunt has just thrown his hat into the ring with a typically pithy tweet...