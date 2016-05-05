7 things to see at the Proms (if you think you don't like classical music)

Sir David Attenborough, who presented his own Life Story Prom last year, once said: "When the Proms season comes, life changes; a kind of light comes into your diary."

Thankfully, that light doesn't fade quickly. The 2016 season lasts from 15 July to 10 September and features a staggering 91 concerts, mostly at the Royal Albert Hall but in other venues too, as we'll find out.

It is, to say the least, a feast. But, for all except the classical music hardcore, it is perhaps also an intimidating calendar. Where to start if you're a novice? Just rolling up with £6 on any night, buying one of 1,350 Promming (standing) tickets and seeing something at random is as good idea as any (you won't regret it). Or you can study the programme and book some tickets, which go on sale at 9am on Saturday 7 May.

Need a few suggestions of what to look out for? Phil Hebblethwaite selects just seven Proms that ought to grab your interest, whether you think you like classical music or not.