How New Order invented the 1980s

As the second city of punk rock, Manchester in 1977 was an ideal place for bands to develop and grow, one step removed from all the hubbub. Bernard Sumner and Peter Hook were inspired by a local Sex Pistols gig to gather guitars together and went looking for a singer.

Finding Ian Curtis - and later Stephen Morris on drums - they called their band Warsaw (after David Bowie's frosty instrumental Warszawa) and set about making music that may have started out in the three-chord thrash of punk and quickly moved into darker sounds, developing the monochrome poise of what became known as post-punk. To avoid confusion with another group called Warsaw Pakt, the now fully-formed band renamed themselves Joy Division.