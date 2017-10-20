7 secret codes and ciphers hidden in music

We'll leave you with one of the greatest mysteries in all music - a puzzle that's inspired, as Tom Service says in the above episode of The Listening Service, "more musicological and pseudo-mathematical sleuthery than any other work of orchestral music before or since".

English composer Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations from 1899 is made up of 14 variations on an original theme. So, it starts with a tune, then that tune is re-imagined 14 times over, and each of those variations is a musical sketch of a friend of Elgar's. There are many mysteries here, the central one being: what is the original theme?

Now, you could answer that by saying, perfectly reasonably, that it's the tune that Elgar wrote to open the piece. The complication comes in him suggesting that the real theme of the Enigma Variations isn't the melody that you can obviously hear; instead, it's a familiar melody that can be played at the same time - a quotation, if you like. And that, as Elgar wrote, is "so well-known that it is extraordinary that no one has spotted it", adding: "The Enigma I will not explain - its 'dark saying' must be left unguessed."

Elgar also said that this melody never appears in full in any of the 14 variations, leading to over 100 years of debate. Service assesses the candidates - from God Save the Queen, to Mozart's 'Prague' symphony, to a Lutheran hymn, to Rule Britannia! and Auld Lang Syne. Yet none of those suggestions quite work. So, what's going on here? Is Elgar winding us up? Or is his mystery just too advanced for us mere mortals to solve? (He was fascinated by codes and once wrote an enciphered letter, the Dorabella Cipher, which also remains unknown.) Also, does any of this actually matter when the piece itself can be enjoyed without any concern for its inner puzzle?

But if you do like puzzles, there's another one here - the separate issue of who the enigma might be, because the original tune is the only one without a named inspiration or dedicatee. Regarding that, there's an extraordinary 2011 Arts Desk deep dive online, complete with the intriguing title, Elgar's Enigma - A Love Child Named Pearl?

