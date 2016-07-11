The 10 best songs to use in spine-tingling sports montages

Over shots of a trickling water feature, clouds passing over a sun-kissed Centre Court and a groundsman daubing white lines on grass, Sue Barker uttered some familiar words: "Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?"

Delivering the first montage of this year's Wimbledon coverage, the presenter spent the opening 90 seconds of the very first broadcast from the All England Club reading William Shakespeare's Sonnet 18, her dramatic flow punctuated by images of a grimacing Andy Murray, a trophy-kissing Novak Djokovic and John McEnroe's infamous cry of "You cannot be serious!" from 1981.

Wimbledon just wouldn't be Wimbledon without slow-motion footage of glistening strawberries, ducking umpires and tennis stars triumphing - and failing - set to music chosen either to exhilarate the TV audience or yank at its heartstrings. Indeed, televised sport has been indulging in montages for years, whether it's Cast soundtracking England's exit from Euro 96, or Johnny Cash and Australia's Ashes whitewash in 2013/14.

Now that Wimbledon and Euro 2016 have both concluded with gut-wrenching closing montages (tennis fans enjoyed Jack Garratt's Surprise Yourself after Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title, while the BBC's Euros coverage finished with Bowie's Heroes cut to scenes from the competition, including Portugal beating France in the final), we examine the phenomenon's most ubiquitous songs.

