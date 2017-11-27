From Introducing to Sound of 2018...

Every year the Sound Of longlist celebrates the ones to watch, the emerging artists from around the world who are set to make big waves in the music world. BBC Music Introducing is dedicated to discovering and fostering the very best under-the-radar music from the UK, so it's no surprise that the Sound Of list and the list of artists we've supported often overlap in a big way. And this year is no different.
Find out more about the Introducing artists who have made it onto the Sound Of 2018 Longlist...
IAMDDB
IAMDDB describes herself as ‘Manchester raised vocalist, vibe-maker and creative force’. She first uploaded to Introducing in Manchester at the start of 2017 and has had support from the show ever since. BBC Radio 1Xtra are particular fans, and she has featured in Radio 1’s Artist Takeover with Zara Larsson.
Jade Bird
Jade Bird says her music is inspired by strong working women, in particular her mum and grandmother. She first uploaded her music in 2013 and gained Introducing support straight away when she lived in Wales. She has lived in Northumberland, Germany and now resides in Surrey where she is championed by Introducing in The South.
Jade Bird performed at the monthly Introducing showcase in April with Mahalia and fellow longlisted artist Tom Walker, and was recently in session for Huw Stephens.
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi is a singer-songwriter from West Lothian who takes influence from Paolo Nutini and Bob Dylan. He has been uploading to Introducing in Scotland since 2013.
In October his track Fade was made Introducing Track of the Week for BBC Radio 1. That same month he performed at The Fox as part of Introducing hosts Amplify. He was recently in session for Introducing at Maida Vale.
Nilüfer Yanya
Nilüfer Yanya uploaded her soulful indie music to Introducing in 2014 and quickly gained the attention of Introducing in London and Tom Robinson of BBC Radio 6 Music. Huw Stephens and Steve Lamacq have also both championed her on their shows.
Earlier this year she recorded an Introducing session at the legendary Maida Vale studios, and in September Introducing took her out to Germany for the first ever Introducing showcase at Reeperbahn.
Pale Waves
Pale Waves uploaded their pop sounds in 2015 and initially found strong support from Introducing in Stoke. They came back hotter than ever this year, picking up support from Introducing in Manchester and BBC Radio 1.
1975 have taken the band under their wing with Matt Healey working closely on their songs. They performed on the Introducing stages at both Big Weekend and Reading + Leeds this year.
Sam Fender
Sam Fender uploaded in March this year and was aired on Introducing in the North East the very next day! His track Greasy Spoon was the Introducing Track of the Week on BBC Radio 1 in September and he performed at the Introducing monthly showcase at The Lexington in October.
He also recently played again for Introducing at the First Fifty gig for The Great Escape, plus dropped in for an Introducing session at Maida Vale.
Superorganism
Superorganism gained Introducing support as soon as they uploaded in May this year. Huw Stephens, Annie Mac and Phil Taggart are big champions of this electro-pop 8-piece collective. They are from various places across the globe but currently all live in one house together in London.
Earlier this year they were in session for BBC Music Introducing at Maida Vale.
Tom Walker
Multi-instrumentalist Tom Walker uploaded in November 2015 with strong support right off the bat from Introducing in Manchester and Stoke. His track Play Dead was the Introducing Track of the Week on BBC Radio 1 at the beginning of 2017, and he also played two of our monthly Introducing events, one in London and one in Manchester.