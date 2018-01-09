Introducing

WATCH // Ezu in session for BBC Music Introducing

WATCH // Ezu in session for BBC Music Introducing
Find out more about Future Sounds 2018
Find out more about Future Sounds 2018

London singer and rapper Ezu has rightly earned fans with his breakneck delivery and verbal dexterity, chaining Hindi, Panjabi and English lyrics with a seemingly effortless flow. Which is why it's all the more impressive that he is a self-taught vocalist, as well as producer.

His songs are super slick, revealing hints of the artists he counts as influences (including Craig David and Jay Sean), but remain original-sounding and utterly smooth in style throughout. BBC Asian Network presenter Bobby Friction describes him as someone "who is desi as they come, but also someone who has the urban world at his fingertips." We couldn't agree more, and the videos from his Maida Vale session will win you over.

Ezu is on the Future Sounds 2018 list, Asian Network's annual new music showcase. Find out more about Future Sounds 2018.

Find out more about Future Sounds 2018
Find out more about Future Sounds 2018

SOFT LIPS

YOUNG LOVE / JAANIYA

SLIDE

TERI AH

More Articles

  • WATCH // Bessie Turner in session for BBC Music Introducing

    WATCH // Bessie Turner in session for BBC Music Introducing

  • WATCH // Sam Fender in session for BBC Music Introducing

    WATCH // Sam Fender in session for BBC Music Introducing

  • WATCH // Superorganism in session for BBC Music Introducing

    WATCH // Superorganism in session for BBC Music Introducing

  • WATCH // Yellow Days in session for BBC Introducing

    WATCH // Yellow Days in session for BBC Introducing

  • WATCH // Nilüfer Yanya in session for BBC Music Introducing

    WATCH // Nilüfer Yanya in session for BBC Music Introducing

  • WATCH // Tom Grennan in session for BBC Introducing

    WATCH // Tom Grennan in session for BBC Introducing

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from