WATCH // Ezu in session for BBC Music Introducing

London singer and rapper Ezu has rightly earned fans with his breakneck delivery and verbal dexterity, chaining Hindi, Panjabi and English lyrics with a seemingly effortless flow. Which is why it's all the more impressive that he is a self-taught vocalist, as well as producer.

His songs are super slick, revealing hints of the artists he counts as influences (including Craig David and Jay Sean), but remain original-sounding and utterly smooth in style throughout. BBC Asian Network presenter Bobby Friction describes him as someone "who is desi as they come, but also someone who has the urban world at his fingertips." We couldn't agree more, and the videos from his Maida Vale session will win you over.

