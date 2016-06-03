The best photos from BBC Music Day 2016

With over 300 events having taken place across the UK and the Channel Islands, #BBCMusicDay has well and truly brought the nation together in a celebration of sound.
From a flash mob at Birmingham New Street station to sticking Jack Savoretti on the top of Tower Bridge, from orchestras performing across the country to a celebration of the seminal Sex Pistols gig at the Lesser Free Trade Hall in Manchester, the festivities have been truly extraordinary.
Jack Savoretti looking pleased as punch to be performing on Tower Bridge
Travis taking reheasals for their special Barrowlands performance very seriously indeed
Because why would you not want to perform in a tea warehouse with a shower cap on your head, Will Young?
It's Only Men Aloud at the Severn Bridge!
Amy Wadge was well and truly on top of the world this morning
Rebecca Newman performed her rendition of Bridge over Troubled Waters - her flood relief single, which she released following the flooding in Tadcaster and York at Christmas
Ruby Turner delighted commuters at Birmingham New Street train station
Children joined with Shaun the Sheep to become part of his Vegetable Orchestra (obviously)
The All for One Choir took their vocal talents to the Humber Bridge this morning
Who wants to be at work when you could be enjoying a café concert in Sheffield?
Soprano Emma Nuule took shoppers by surprise today in Norwich with a stunning operatic performance
Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols performed as part of a very special 6 Music show live from Manchester's Lesser Free Trade Hall
The Fosbrooks performed with #BBCMusicDay Ambassador Martin Carthy
Killamonjambo definitely did not keep the noise down in the Norfolk & Norwich Millennium Library
Zest Fest, run by LIME Music for Health, delighted children and adults alike at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital
BBC Young Musician winner violinist Jennifer Pike joined with Radio 3's In Tune at Colston Hall in Bristol
Lawson looked incredibly cool performing a special CBBC Official Chart Show at the Eden Project (even if chances are it was very warm indeed in there)
#BBCMusicDay Ambassador Nile Rodgers is ready for his close-up on a very special broadcast of The One Show