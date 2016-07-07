10 of the most dramatic resignations in rock and pop

When we feel like we're going nowhere at work, sometimes the best option is to resign. But even if you're happier off out of a job, handing in your notice can leave a lot of mess for everyone else to clean up.

It's no different if you're a world-famous pop star. Here, we look at 10 of music's most dramatic walk-outs: the tipping points when these artists decided they'd had enough, devastating fans and tearing bands asunder.