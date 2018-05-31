Quiz: Do you know the hotel aliases of these famous musicians?

A pop star walks into a hotel lobby and approaches the front desk to confirm a booking. But their name doesn't seem to be listed. "Can I take a name?" the staff ask, only to be told something unexpected - an alias that sounds as ordinary as possible, or it's a terrible pun on their actual name, or they'll mention a fictional character from a film.

During The Biggest Weekend, it's likely that the stars were checking into hotels across the land using aliases, leading Adele on Radio 1 (from 2:08:50) to wonder what pseudonyms celebrities have been known to use. She found out a few, and there are quite a lot more in this quiz. Test your knowledge of your favourite musicians by seeing how many you can spot...