7 of the biggest-selling albums in Britain that no one talks about any more

Recently, the Official Chart Company revealed the latest list of the all-time best-selling albums in the UK. To anyone who has read such a list before, the Top 10 will come as no surprise. There are two Queen greatest hits compilations and one by ABBA; two Michael Jackson albums and one by The Beatles, with familiar titles by Adele, Oasis, Pink Floyd and Dire Straits filling in the gaps.

Things become more interesting further down the list. Peppered among the classics are albums that sold in huge quantities at the time of release, but no longer form part of the national conversation about what is and isn't popular music. They're the forgotten No.1s by artists whose CDs you're now more likely to find in charity shops than on the cover of music magazines.

So, partly to rectify this, here are seven wildly popular albums that appear to have failed the fabled test of time, and it doesn't matter a jot.