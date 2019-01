Step into the refreshing world of George van den Broek aka Yellow Days. This is music to soundtrack pure late-night reflection. Full of emotional tales of longing and unrequited love, George creates a drowsy, atmospheric world of staggering synth lines, slack guitar compositions and charmingly gruff vocals.

The result is something completely unique that seems to catch the spirit of such diverse artists as Mac Demarco, King Krule and Howlin' Wolf. Let it wash over you.