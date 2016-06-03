Pop Gear: 10 car brands immortalised in song

In 29 May's opening episode of Top Gear's 23rd series, Chris Evans tore about in a brand new Dodge Viper ACR to the sound of British composer Daniel Pemberton's Take You Down. As the riffs combined loudly with the engine, the leather-jacketed Evans described the noise as "tooth-shattering".

The show's playlist also includes tracks by Deep Purple, Iggy Pop and The Gun. But while they may complement revving engines and squealing tyres, none of them actually mention car makes in their titles. There are hordes of motor-referencing songs around (hip hop is littered with Bentleys and Cadillac Escalades, just ask The Game) but, as Ben Homewood reveals, the following examples from pop history give the brands - from Corvettes to Cortinas - centre stage.