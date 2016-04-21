Quiz: How goth are you?

The gothic subculture is a tricky one to define. Lots of people look like goths, but then it turns out they're just cosplaying Tim Burton movies or Bellatrix Lestrange from Harry Potter. Many of the bands cited by goths as the key artists of the goth scene - including Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Cure and Bauhaus - have angrily claimed not to be goth at all, while still spiking up their hair to the skies and applying scarlet lipstick with the back of a spoon.

Here's a quiz to sort the weekend goths from the true believers; a way of sifting, if you will, Dracula from Not-feratu.