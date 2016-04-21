Quiz: How goth are you?

The gothic subculture is a tricky one to define. Lots of people look like goths, but then it turns out they're just cosplaying Tim Burton movies or Bellatrix Lestrange from Harry Potter. Many of the bands cited by goths as the key artists of the goth scene - including Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Cure and Bauhaus - have angrily claimed not to be goth at all, while still spiking up their hair to the skies and applying scarlet lipstick with the back of a spoon.

Here's a quiz to sort the weekend goths from the true believers; a way of sifting, if you will, Dracula from Not-feratu.

Related links

Latest Articles

  • 8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

    8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

  • Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

    Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

  • 7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

    7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

  • 9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

    9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

  • Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

    Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

  • 7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

    7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

Featured

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from