Rejected! The film theme tunes that didn't make the final cut

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke recently promised that his soundtrack for Suspiria, the new horror film from Call Be Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, would be suitably creepy. "[It's] using sound to mess with people's heads and make you feel ill," he told 6 Music's Matt Everitt, above. "That’s my idea of a good time, listening-wise."

But Yorke also admitted that he still felt uncomfortable pangs himself whenever he remembers he turned down the chance to score another film decades earlier - David Fincher’s 1999 cult classic, Fight Club. "Ed [Norton] and Brad Pitt wrote to me and said, 'We really think you should do this,'" said Yorke. "And I went, 'Nah, I can't. I was completely gaga… I wouldn't have been able to do it then. But every time I see it, I go, 'Awww...'"

And that's not the only rock-meets-Hollywood near-miss, either. From rejected Bond themes to spurned songs about special boy wizards, here are some of the songs that just missed out on making the final cut...