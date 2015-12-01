BBC Music Awards 2015: Shortlisted artists revealed!

All roads lead to Birmingham this December for the second annual BBC Music Awards.

As we count down towards our celebration of the standout moments of an amazing year in music, we can now reveal the shortlisted artists for three key awards.

The winners, as voted for by a BBC Music panel as well as leading music journalists, will be announced at the event being held at Birmingham's Genting Arena on Thursday December 10.

British Artist of the Year

The shortlist (in alphabetical order) for British Artist of the Year is:

International Artist of the Year

The shortlist (in alphabetical order) for International Artist of the Year is:

BBC Live Performance of the Year

The shortlist (in alphabetical order) for BBC Live Performance of the Year is:

  • Adele at the BBC (BBC One Special)

Watch the whole programme on iPlayer

  • Florence + The Machine (Glastonbury)

Watch highlights from Florence's Glastonbury headline set

  • Jeff Lynne’s ELO (Radio 2 In Concert)

Watch the full concert on iPlayer

  • Lionel Richie (Glastonbury)

Watch highlights from Lionel's Glastonbury headline set

  • Radio 1 Ibiza Prom (BBC Proms)

WARNING: This performance contains flashing images

Watch Act 1 of Radio 1's Ibiza Prom

  • 1Xtra Grime Prom (BBC Proms)

WARNING: This performance contains flashing images and very strong language

Watch highlights of 1Xtra's Grime Prom

