6 hilarious cases of mistaken identity in music

Shaun Ryder's 2011 autobiography Twisting My Melon is a mine of classic anecdotes from his days in the Happy Mondays and beyond, including this one...

It was 1989, the Mondays had just released their Madchester Rave On EP and they were on their biggest tour yet. Newcastle was the second date and Sean was late to leave Manchester for the gig. He arrived at Newcastle station with the group's manager Anthony 'Muzzer' Murray, then they hailed a cab and asked to be taken to "the local gig venue", where they hoped to find the rest of the band.

Ryder: "We ran up to the door and Muzzer was giving it, 'We're in the band, we're in the band... we're late,' and the bouncers just let us through and we legged it in. We waked through the auditorium, and should have clocked then that it was quite a civilised crowd... but we didn't. We just jumped on stage, and as I was walking across the stage I clocked the instruments and thought, 'We haven't got a saxophone,' but it still didn't click, and I just thought it was the support band's or something.

"Then we saw the dressing room door and Mick Hucknall was standing there with the rest of Simply Red and I suddenly realised. 'F***! Wrong f****** venue!' We had turned up at a Simply Red gig. We were actually playing the Poly, which was just round the corner, so we did one sharpish."