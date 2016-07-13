Elgar's Cello Concerto: from a flop to a Proms classic

Those drawn-out opening chords are some of the most memorable in all music. Stern, sensitive and dramatic, they connect this 20th century masterpiece with another monolith of the repertoire, Bach's solo suites.

But you don't need to know your classical music to recognise the chords, nor the deeply moving melody that follows them. Edward Elgar began writing his Cello Concerto in E Minor in 1918, but it's in the last half century that it's become a true English classic, beginning with an elemental, uninhibited recording made by a then-20-year-old Jacqueline du Pré with Sir John Barbirolli and the London Symphony Orchestra in 1965 (she also performed the piece at the Proms in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1965). For many, that recording evokes the great decade of youth, optimism and experimentation just as much as pop and rock music, and you still see vinyl copies sat in collections next to albums by The Beatles and Rolling Stones.

The concerto has been recorded over 40 times since, and seeped into popular culture in other ways, too. It's slotted unobtrusively into film soundtracks, like this year's horror flick The Boy and 1997 war drama Paradise Road, and launched Radio 4's long-running Soul Music series in 2000, which examines the profound effect certain works have had on people. And it's being performed by Argentine cellist Sol Gabetta at this year's First Night of the Proms, more popular and relevant now than perhaps it's ever been.