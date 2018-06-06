Quiz: Have you been pronouncing these musicians' names incorrectly?

We've all been there before: you discover an artist on your own, never have a reason to say their name out loud and when you do some pop pedant corrects your pronunciation, like, "I think you'll find it's actually Courtney Bar-net, not Bar-nit," or, "No, it's not Damn-Funk that Christine and the Queens worked with on their new single, it's Dââââââme-Funk and, while we're at it, it's now Chris, not Christine."

So, if one is trying to get things right, does Bowie rhyme with 'doughy' or 'Howie'? And how does Björk say "Björk"? Let's test your knowledge of 12 artists' names, all of which are commonly pronounced in different ways...

