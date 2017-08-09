12 secret love messages hidden in pop songs

Renowned as something of a serial kiss-and-not-quite-teller, Taylor Swift has many songs rumoured to be about old flames. One of the best, though, is this love-hate number, believed by fans to be about her relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal (telltale clues in the video, they claim, include a scene in which the actor playing Taylor's ex gives her his scarf to wear - Swift had been pictured wearing Gyllenhaal's scarf in public - and a bracelet similar to one gifted to her by Gyllenhaal).

Although the power of the on-off infatuation is clear, it doesn't paint a flattering picture: "I'm really gonna miss you picking fights and me / Falling for it screaming that I'm right and you / Would hide away and find your piece of mind / With some indie record that's much cooler than mine."

Swift told USA Today that the song was about an ex who "made me feel like I wasn't as good or as relevant as these hipster bands he listened to… So I made a song that I knew would absolutely drive him crazy when he heard it on the radio. Not only would it hopefully be played a lot, so that he'd have to hear it, but it's the opposite of the kind of music that he was trying to make me feel inferior to."