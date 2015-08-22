Express Yourself: The stories behind N.W.A’s biopic, Straight Outta Compton

"Without N.W.A, it seems unlikely that people would have been able to really express themselves the way they did in the Ferguson and Baltimore protests of the last year," says Ben Westhoff in his BBC News interview, and they left a considerable musical legacy, too. The film finishes with Dre walking out of Death Row Records (his post-N.W.A label) and telling its boss Suge Knight he's setting up his own label, Aftermath. N.W.A superfans Eminem and 50 Cent both signed, and were produced by Dre, as was The Game (above), who grew up in Compton.

And Compton is still very much on the rap map. Aged eight, local lad Kendrick Lamar saw the video for the Dre and Tupac Shakur hit, California Love, being filmed in his neighbourhood and it had a significant effect on him. His breakthrough 2012 album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, was an ode to Compton.