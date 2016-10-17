Pop Trumps: Who is the current king or queen of pop?

The regal titles pop stars are given aren't often decided with the beneficial effects of science. But what if, in the absence of a reigning king of pop since Michael Jackson passed away, we used statistics to try and work out who most deserves to be crowned? What if we picked some categories, did a bit of research, made some playing cards in homage to the classic game and then proclaimed an outright winner at the end? Would Madonna still be queen in 2016?

Well, that is exactly what has happened. Every notable pop star around today has been subjected to trial by five categories (figures were taken up to 12 October):

Streams - a combination of all YouTube and Spotify plays (source: Kworb)

Followers - combining Twitter and Instagram followers, to assess the size of social media fanbase

Weeks at No.1 - a true test of pop regality, and a combined figure from both US and UK singles charts

Album sales - global sales since 2010 (source: United World Chart)

Personal fortune - including princely revenues from ticket sales and branding opportunities (source: TheRichest)

We then disregarded all but the top five women and men (Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Kanye all dropped out at this point), and ranked our Top 10 by giving them marks according to their position in each category - 10 for first place, 9 for second and so on. The monarch is the one with the greatest cumulative score by the end.