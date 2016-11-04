9 epic performances you may have missed from the last series of Jools

We know how it goes - you get busy, we get busy, and all of a sudden another stellar series of Jools is over far sooner than seems possible. So allow us to pick out just nine of our highlights from series 49, and be sure to tell us who caught your ears. For more clips from the series, and a whole slew of classic performances, head over to Later... with Jools Holland.
1. Kings of Leon - Around The World
This will make you feel old: Nashville family band Kings of Leon first appeared on Jools 13 years ago and they've been regulars on the show ever since, last performing in 2013. Their new album, the all-caps WALLS, is their best in quite a while and they opened the latest series of Later... by playing two tracks from it, including the bouncy, euphoric Around the World. Also on the show that week was fellow Nashville resident Jack White doing an acoustic take on an old White Stripes song, We're Going To Be Friends.
2. Gallant, Weight In Gold
Time now to luxuriate in the leftfield neo-soul sound of Gallant, making his Jools debut. What a voice, and what a song. Weight In Gold got an airing on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show last year and has become a sleeper hit, quietly clocking up views on YouTube (they're now over 2 million) and turning the young Maryland singer-songwriter into one of music's greatest hopes. Keep your eye on Gallant - he's going places in 2017.
3. Slaves, Spit It Out
Tin hats at the ready, it's those noisy boys from Kent, Slaves, who brought an admirable slab of thunder to episode three in the form of the opening track, Spit It Out, from their second album, Take Control. Stick this clip out to the end to see Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman creep up to the camera with some menace. Hopefully they didn't frighten Barry Gibb and Norah Jones, also on the show that night, along with...
4. Wiley, Can't Go Wrong
It's true, you can't go wrong with a bit of Wiley, grandmaster and godfather of grime - especially not in this kind of form. While we await what might be his opus - the upcoming Godfather album - he made his long-overdue Jools debut with a track that shouts out his colleagues in the game, Skepta and BBK. Suddenly craving more explosive grime performances from across the history of Jools, including Dizzee Rascal's legendary first appearance? Step this way.
5. Empire of the Sun, High & Low
And the awards for best set design, costumes and contemporary back-up dance within the pop field go to... the brilliantly bonkers Empire of the Sun from Australia, who provided a feast for the eyes in episode five as well as delight for the ears. High and Low is the lead single from the group's brand new third album, Two Vines, which ought to see them become the crossover pop sensation they've always threatened and deserve to be.
6. Let's Eat Grandma, Deep Six Textbook
Here's proof enough that you don't need much to create wonderfully mysterious and clever pop music - just a beat, a melody line, a couple of great voices and a sax solo. Great manes of hair are a bonus, but not required. Let's Eat Grandma are teenage childhood friends Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth and they've been quite the talking point in underground music this year. Their debut album, I, Gemini, came out in June to fantastic reviews, but it's seeing them present their songs on stage that really offers insight into their wildly imaginative musical world.
7. MØ, Final Song
Episode seven, which featured the magnificent MØ as well as the next artist on our list, was a cracker. You know MØ, not least from Major Lazer & DJ Snake's Lean On, which last year became the most streamed song ever on Spotify. This year, the Danish singer-songwriter's Final Song has been near-ubiquitous and it never sounds tired. And how incredible is MØ live? This is pure joy.
8. Emeli Sandé, Highs and Lows
Emeli Sandé has been such a huge star in British music this decade, it's easy to forget that she's only released one album - until now. Her hugely anticipated second album Long Live the Angels is out on 11 November and she used Later... to introduce us to two new tracks - the excellent lead single Hurts and also the brassy, soulful Highs and Lows. If this doesn't give you goosebumps, turn it up and play it again.
9. Chase & Status feat. Liam Bailey & Anelisa Lamola, Blind Faith
Here's how you finish a series on a high note - get Chase & Status to perform their Top 5 dance smash Blind Faith, which still sounds as good today as it did in 2011 when it was released. Guest singers on the track were Anelisa Lamola, who belts out the divine chorus (a sample from Loleatta Holloway's 1980 disco track Love Sensation) and Liam Bailey, who appeared on the original single. It was a perfect end to a great series.