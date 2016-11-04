9 epic performances you may have missed from the last series of Jools

This will make you feel old: Nashville family band Kings of Leon first appeared on Jools 13 years ago and they've been regulars on the show ever since, last performing in 2013. Their new album, the all-caps WALLS, is their best in quite a while and they opened the latest series of Later... by playing two tracks from it, including the bouncy, euphoric Around the World. Also on the show that week was fellow Nashville resident Jack White doing an acoustic take on an old White Stripes song, We're Going To Be Friends.