WATCH // Lewis Capaldi in session for BBC Music Introducing

The songs of Lewis Capaldi are full of wonderful, wrenching heartache. These are brutal tunes that lay the West Lothian singer-songwriter's soul bare, revealing lyrics that feel deeply honest and personal. And yet they shine in how universal they seem, in how relatable the words come across, floating on Lewis's astounding, powerful voice.

As Lewis sings on Bruises:

"I’ve been told, I’ve been told to get you off my mind / But I hope I never lose the bruises that you left behind"

This Sound of 2018 longlisted artist's songs will stay with you.