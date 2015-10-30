These 6 BBC Music broadcasts will give you quite a fright this Halloween

We'll ease you in gently, because this isn't scary at all - but it is fascinating. As part of the 6 Music series that sees celebrated writers play and discuss their favourite songs, horror author Stephen King delivers an hour of all-out rock 'n' roll and - perhaps surprisingly - a splash of disco. "I got into a lot of arguments in the 70s with rock purists, who absolutely hated disco," he says. "And I was always kinda like, 'What's wrong with disco? It's dance music!"