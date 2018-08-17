Love them or hate them? Are these the most polarising bands?

Liam Gallagher famously said of Coldplay in 2006: "Chris Martin looks like a geography teacher. What's all that with writing messages about Free Trade? If he wants to write things down I'll give him a pen and a pad of paper. Bunch of students."

Gallagher buried the hatchet and performed with Martin at last year's One Love Manchester concert ("You've got to put all that stuff aside when it comes down to these kind of things," he told the Herald Sun), but the ex-Oasis singer's original views of Coldplay are nonetheless shared by many. "Why is Coldplay so divisive?" asked Vogue ahead of the group's 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show. At the same time, Noisey asked, "Why do we hate Coldplay?" while also acknowledging, of course, that millions upon millions of people don't - they love them.

The latter article concluded: "In the British vacuum of passive-aggressive public transport and mumbled apologies, Chris Martin's stomach-ribbing charisma on stage can be as nauseating as doing star jumps right after lunch, and it's not hard to see how the everlasting hate for Coldplay was born. But when we hate on them, are we just acknowledging that we want to experience more from life? Or are we negating the fact we feel these everyday - average, yet no less meaningful - emotions deep down, too? I think it's a bit of both."

And that's something for us all to stew upon.

