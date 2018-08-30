WATCH // The Ninth Wave in session for BBC Music Introducing

Meet The Ninth Wave: the ambitious quartet born of Glasgow's vibrant music scene, who channel the best of the New Romantic and post-punk aesthetics of the 80s. The band, whose debut EP was produced by Dan Austin (who's previously worked with the likes of Pixies, The B-52s and Placebo), delivered an incredible performance in session at Maida Vale.

They have a gift for crafting songs with multiple layers: musical, tonal, sentimental. Out of the signature murkiness of their sound, emerges infectious melodies and a grasping sense of something epic in proportion, almost anthemic. The deceptively effective element at the heart of this is their channeling of 80s sensibilities - the plinky FM synth hooks of Reformation and Swallow Me, for instance, that recall the catchiness of Tears for Fears.

The band's glam-noir grounding is a fitting basis for songs that feel transformative, that take you on an unpredictable journey through emotions; from loss and defeat to joy and triumph, and maybe back again. There is a 19th century painting by Ivan Aivazovsky with which The Ninth Wave share their name. Rather fittingly, the scene it portrays juggles a similar sense of conflict (the destructive power and beauty of nature). It is this quality that helps make the band sound so fresh and accomplished.

In the words of Swallow Me: "I don't mean it / I swear i mean it"

The Ninth Wave have been supported by Vic Galloway and BBC Music Introducing in Scotland