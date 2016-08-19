10 of the weirdest things used to make great music

Experimental early physicist and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla has inspired more than one musician, from 80s hard rocking Americans Tesla to OMD's 1984 song Tesla Girls (which in turn inspired the name of a Brighton DJ duo). Other Tesla namecheckers include The White Stripes, UK dubstepper Flux Pavilion, Flying Lotus and Sheffield's Tesla studios. David Bowie even played him in the film The Prestige. Probably Tesla's most fun invention (out of about 300 patented) was a transformer circuit called the Tesla coil, once used in radio and medical equipment, which has also been put to musical use. Björk uses one on the song Thunderbolt from her Biophilia album, and even took one of the great sparking beasts on tour with her. To really see what a coil is capable of, though, you can turn to US electrical engineers Steve Caton and Eric Goodchild, and their electric rendition of blues classic The House of the Rising Sun.