9 best YouTube comments under BBC Music clips

When it comes to creative vitriol, tangential logic, outrageous abuse and the kind of squeeing excitement that ONLY WORKS IN BLOCK CAPITALS, you can't beat YouTube comments. And when you chuck in a few controversial or potentially annoying pop stars into the mix, that's when things really start to kick off.

Fraser McAlpine has unearthed a selection of exceptional quotes from some remarkable clips, in which musicians are praised, appraised, offered fashion advice and (in Ed Sheeran's case in particular) abused most wickedly: