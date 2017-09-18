8 album dedications and the heartbreak behind them

Divorce is a tricky enough situation without having to be played out in public. And there are whole albums that have been written by bitter exes who have used the experience to fuel their songwriting - perhaps the most celebrated example being Marvin Gaye's audio alimony payment Here, My Dear. But Robin Thicke's Paula is different. For starters, he wrote and recorded it as an attempt to win his wife - Paula Patton - back, almost as soon as they'd announced their split in February 2014.

Robin began dedicating his song Lost Without U to her during his concerts, and set to work writing a suite of new material at speed. He explained to Ryan Seacrest: "I wrote all the songs in about three weeks and we recorded the album in about a month. Obviously, all the songs were about her or about how I feel about her. A lot of songwriters have done this kind of thing before. They won't tell you in the title or they'll be suggestive ... I was just like, 'There's no reason to hide who this is about.' It's all about her."

The couple remain separated.