9 of the BIGGEST things in music

There are a few ways at looking at this one. The highest-grossing tour of all time was U2's 360° Tour of 2009-2011, which pulled in a staggering $736,421,584 gross over its 110 shows, which had an average attendance of 66,110.

If we're talking about the longest concert tour by a rock band, that gong goes to Thirty Seconds To Mars, who completed an exhausting, world-record-achieving run of 309 gigs on the trot at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, 7 December 2011.

As for the group that's played the most gigs, that's harder to define, but the Guardian think it could be jam band the Grateful Dead, who basically never stopped touring in the lifespan of the group - from 1965, when they formed, to 1995, when frontman Jerry Garcia died and they called it a day. It's thought they may have played as many as an astonishing 2,318 gigs in their career - an average of 77 a year.