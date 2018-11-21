9 noughties artists we'd like to see make a comeback

The early-2000s were a boom time for a particular sound in indie-rock circles. It was a grand, dramatic reverberant swoosh that sounded like how it feels to reach the summit of a huge mountain, while angels battle in the skies above. Keane were tremendously good at it. It didn't win them many friends in the rock press, partly because of the band's relatively well-to-do background and education, and partly because Noel Gallagher took a dislike to them, saying, "I feel sorry for Keane. No matter how hard they try they'll always be squares."

They've officially been on hiatus since 2013 - having only released one new song since then; 2016's Tear Up this Town, from the soundtrack to the film A Monster Calls - but there's a groundswell of fans who have secretly been pining for their return. And in the wake of major critic-proof success stories such as Mumford and Sons and Ed Sheeran - performers who take the shellacking from the cool kids and calmly get on with singing the emotional lives of their many, many fans with devastating effectiveness - surely it's time for Tim and Tom to put aside their differences and crack on.