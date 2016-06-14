Introducing

BBC Introducing at the Montreal Jazz Festival 2016

BBC Introducing at the Montreal Jazz Festival 2016

This summer BBC Introducing and PRS for Music Foundation are set to showcase three emerging jazz talents from the UK at one of the world's most prestigious jazz events. Hosted by BBC Radio 2's Jamie Cullum and following on from last year's inaugural BBC Introducing showcase at the Montreal International Jazz Festival, here are the trio of acts set to demonstrate their talents in North America this time round.

Dakhla

First Uploaded: February 2011

Supported by: BBC Introducing in the West

Find Dakha on Facebook and Twitter

Mirror Signal

First Uploaded: January 2013

Supported by: BBC Introducing from Stoke

Find Mirror Signal on Facebook and Twitter

Remi Harris

First Uploaded: December 2013

Supported by: Supported by BBC Introducing in Hereford & Worcester

Find Remi Harris on Facebook and Twitter

The showcase will take place on Sunday 3rd July at L’Astral (305 Rue Ste-Catherine O, Montréal) hosted by Radio 2’s Jamie Cullum and will be part of the official Montreal Jazz Festival Programme.

