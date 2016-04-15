11 super-rare vinyl oddities that we discovered in the BBC archive

When it comes to recorded sound, the digital age is relatively new and an absolute mass of music exists on vinyl only. Much of it will remain there forever, not popular enough to have been transferred onto digital formats, or perhaps caught up in legal complications.

The BBC Archive Centre at Perivale, near Wembley, hosts a vast and historically significant collection of vinyl - 140,000 mono LPs, 317,000 stereo LPs, 233,000 singles and 303,000 78s - that you'd imagine would be collecting dust, but it's accessed often as BBC programme producers and journalists search for music and spoken word recordings that missed out on a digital upgrade.

To celebrate Record Store Day, we asked two BBC Archives 'Grams' experts, Dan Hatswell and Nigel Griffiths, to discuss a few records they had been asked to source recently. As far as they know, these have never made it onto CD.