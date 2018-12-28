7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

It's surprising anyone would make or listen to this, when there's literally 50 years of reggae music to choose from

In what was arguably the strangest musical collaboration of the year, Sting and Shaggy teamed up to make a reggae album, juxtaposing their respective international calling codes - 44/876 - as a title for the project.

The critical consensus proved favourable, with some reviews arguing that while the album may sound hopelessly lame, it amounts to some good-natured fun with plenty of novelty value. Who else but Shaggy can chime in with lines like, "Biddy bong bong," and, "Big up the UK, man, yeah, bam bam!" between verses? Where else would you encounter a musical courtroom drama where Shaggy plays a judge and Sting a drug-dealing human trafficker?

Sean O'Neal of The A.V. Club was less amused. "It's surprising anyone would make or listen to this, when there's literally 50 years of reggae music to choose from," he begins. "Yet here we are."

Mostly, the writer goes on, 44/876 is the sort of "limply competent" stuff you'd expect to hear in all-inclusive Caribbean resorts or Sting's office - recommended only if you enjoy Malibu rum and "Rasta-fying things by 10 per cent or so".

"Sting's offered a politely weak-tea version of reggae for decades, and here he cranks up his faux-Jamaican patois to pledge that 'the ghost of Bob Marley / Haunts me to this day' - Marley's spirit doomed to walk the earth, moaning for Sting to knock it off - all while Mr Boombastic lends his baritone big-ups to the duo's slick, beachfront-condo vibes. Perhaps the only shocker is that this Tommy Bahama shirt of an album isn’t even fun to laugh at."