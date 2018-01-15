BBC Music Introducing showcase at Roundhouse Rising Festival 2018

Roundhouse Rising Festival is back for its ninth year in 2018, and BBC Music Introducing will once again be presenting a showcase of unmissable emerging music from the UK.
On Wednesday 28th February 2018, Roundhouse Radio's Harrison Stock and BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Target will host the event in London, featuring:
- Alicai Harley
- Dapz On The Map
- Mvngo X Lashes
- Shivz
- Yizzy
Visit the Roundhouse website for tickets.
Get to know the line-up below...
Alicai Harley
Alicai Harley first uploaded to Introducing in March 2017. She hails from Jamaica, but is now based in London. Her music addresses social issues affecting young women in modern society, and she describes her style as a blend of RnB, Hip Hop, Dancehall and Grime which she calls “Grime & Blues”.
Dapz On The Map
Dapz On The Map is a brilliant artist from Birmingham. He first uploaded to BBC Music Introducing in the West Midlands in January 2012. He has previously worked with Tempa and Jaykae, and he's influenced by Drake, Jay-Z, PartyNextDoor and Jhene Aiko.
Mvngo X Lashes
Mvngo X Lashes are a soulful duo from London. They first uploaded to BBC Music Introducing in February 2017. The duo met five years ago at college and they began writing, producing and performing songs together. They are inspired by Brandy, Missy Elliot and Lauryn Hill.
Shivz
Shivz is a rapper from London who uploaded to Introducing in May 2014. His Fire In The Booth has over a million views on YouTube! He is working on his new album, Style & Finesse, and his future goal is to headline BBC Radio 1Xtra Live. Shivz is influenced by Michael Jackson, Jay Z and Biggie Smalls.
Yizzy
Yizzy is a 17-year-old MC from South East London who first uploaded to Introducing in April 2016. Since then, he has been on the 1Xtra Playlist as Introducing track of the week, and has performed at BBC Music Introducing’s 10th anniversary gig at the O2 Academy Brixton alongside Nao, Blossoms and George Ezra back in October 2017.
Yizzy is also the winner of the Future Fund, a grant supported by BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation.