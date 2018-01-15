BBC Music Introducing showcase at Roundhouse Rising Festival 2018

Roundhouse Rising Festival is back for its ninth year in 2018, and BBC Music Introducing will once again be presenting a showcase of unmissable emerging music from the UK.

On Wednesday 28th February 2018, Roundhouse Radio's Harrison Stock and BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Target will host the event in London, featuring:

Alicai Harley

Dapz On The Map

Mvngo X Lashes

Shivz

Yizzy

Visit the Roundhouse website for tickets.

Get to know the line-up below...