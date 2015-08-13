5 fascinating electronic music documentaries to listen to right now

Electronic music will continue to swerve off into all kinds of weird directions but, for now, we're finishing here - with a two-part doc on dubstep from 2012. In Part 1, MistaJam explores the roots of the genre from a handful of pioneers in Croydon in the late 90s up to 2005 and the start of the seminal club night DMZ in Brixton. Part 2 covers the Bristol scene, Rinse FM and dubstep going mainstream.