The light fantastic! Meet the people getting the Proms off to a spectacular start

Have you done anything like this before?

I've written pieces for ensembles and electronics with visuals before, so it wasn't a totally new experience. But in this case I worked hard with 59 Productions to make sure the music and visuals would be very synced up. We spent a lot of time planning: it definitely wasn't a case of writing music to visuals, or visuals to music.

Why the name – Five Telegrams?

It started when we were looking at the multiple-choice field postcards that soldiers sent home from the war. The rule was that you could only choose or cross-out certain lines. If you wrote anything else, the postcard would be destroyed. It was so sad, so surreal and strange, this way of checking in with people back home to let them know you were still alive. It got me thinking about the other kinds of structures behind wartime communication, and why they were there. Each movement of the piece looks at a different form of communication – from censorship to code.

Has this been a moving experience?

It has been pretty humbling. I feel ashamed of how little I knew about the First World War, and of some of the assumptions I had. Initially, I thought I might be able to find something positive. But actually, it was exhausting, confusing and miscommunicated, with lots of crossed wires and misunderstandings. I tried to be as true to that as I could be.