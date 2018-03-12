7 huge artists that only released one legendary album

The Stones Roses' 1989 self-titled debut might have seemed like it came out of nowhere, but it had been a long time coming. Singer Ian Brown and guitarist John Squire had formed the band in 1983, drummer Reni joined soon after, and although they quickly found local fame in Manchester, not much was happening for them nationally until Mani became their bassist in 1987. "When Mani joined it almost changed overnight," Brown later said. "It became a totally different groove... Straight away, everything just fell into place."

The debut was recorded in London between June 1988 and February 1989, released in May 1989 and it was hardly an immediate success. In a 7/10 review, the NME said, "This is quite good. Just." But they backtracked quickly, claiming by the end of the year that it was the second-best album of the year, and its stature has only grown since - it's now widely considered to be one of the greatest British albums of all time. A legal battle with their label and intra-band squabbles resulted in a five-year delay before its follow-up, Second Coming, was released, by which time the sting had gone out of The Stone Roses. The album had its moments, but was met with a shrug by the press and fans alike, and the band split up soon after. They reformed in 2011, released new songs, but we've yet to see a third album.