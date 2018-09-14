Quiz: Which musical instrument should you learn?

We all know that playing a musical instrument is good for the mind. The act of working out how to make pleasant noises out of a box with strings stretched across it, or a stick with a hole running through it, is meditative and calming in an increasingly hectic world.

But working out which instrument is the right one for you can be just as stressful as the stress you were hoping to defuse in the first place. With that in mind, here's a personality quiz that will match you with your perfect instrument. Then all you have to do is get your hands on one and start learning.