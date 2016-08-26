7 of the most successful, controversial and bizarre crowdfunded albums

Groundbreaking hip hop trio De La Soul don’t have much time for record companies. Much of their back catalogue - including their classic 1989 debut 3 Feet High and Rising - remains unavailable on digital music services because, according to the group’s Kelvin Mercer, AKA Posdnuos, their old label is reluctant to undertake the knotty sample clearance process.

So when the group began planning their first album in over a decade, they knew they’d have to approach it in a different way. They went straight to their fans via a crowdfunding campaign, offering future album downloads, haircuts, signed trainers and even a vintage boombox in exchange for the cash needed to finish ...And the Anonymous Nobody, released on 26 August.

It worked. De La Soul hit their target of $600,000 from 11,169 pledges in less than 11 hours, joining the swelling ranks of artists escaping or supplementing record label contracts with financial support from their own fans. Here are seven other success stories (and some that are just plain strange, or controversial).