10 band names you probably won't understand if you're under 30

Naming a band is a tough job, and many's the group who have cast about their current lives for inspiration, picking ideas from TV shows, cars, the news, anything that might strike a common chord.

Some wind up with surprisingly mundane choices, naming their bands after everyday items. But others have names so rooted in a specific time the original inspiration can become murkier as time goes on. Or thrillingly retro, if you're lucky.

Here are some examples: