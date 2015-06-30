The best of Glastonbury 2015's secret sets

Long gone are the days when fans with Glastonbury tickets would amble down on a Friday afternoon, not too bothered about missing a couple of bands playing early. On Friday this year, the Guardian reported that "up to 90% of the 135,000 ticket-holders are believed to have arrived yesterday". They wanted music, of course - and they got a proper earful, with Drenge, Wolf Alice and the wonderfully named brass covers band Old Dirty Brasstards all playing secret sets on Thursday night. And that was just the beginning of the surprise performances...