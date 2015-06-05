Disclosure's Guide to Wild Life

Who's going to Wild Life - Disclosure and Rudimental's inaugural festival? It boasts one of the best line-ups of the summer and sold out in no time, causing debate about whether artist-organised/curated events are the future of festivals. Got a ticket? Lucky you! Here are Guy Lawrence from Disclosure's top picks for what to see at Brighton City Airport this weekend. And if you're not going, be sure to check the iPlayer on June 12 for highlights.
1. Nas
“When we got our list together, he was one of the dream artists - people we thought, like Wu-Tang, that we wouldn’t get. Getting him was amazing - he’s responsible for making some of the greatest hip hop of all time. Illmatic, especially, is our favourite rap album and it’s going to be insane hearing him do it in an airport in Brighton - if he’s doing all of Illmatic, which I think he is. But there are plenty of other Nas songs from other albums I’d love to hear.”
2. Jimmy Napes
“First ever live show at Wild Life, which is a big deal in itself. Even though he’s one of the biggest songwriters of the past couple of years [note: among other hits, Jimmy co-wrote Stay With Me with Sam Smith], we’ve always thought he was a live artist at heart. We’re super-excited it and we have no idea what to expect - he hasn’t given away much detail. So we’ve been over-hyping it massively - telling everyone he’s got this enormous lazer show and a soul brass band. But it’s probably going to be just him and a piano!”
Listen to Jimmy and Sam Smith in conversation with Annie Mac above
3. Skepta
“We’re gutted that Sam Smith can’t be there due to his voice, and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery. There aren’t many people who can replace Sam - he’s so unique. It’d have to be Adele, but she’s not about - so it had to be artists who could come and tear it up, and that means JME and Skepta. Skepta was so sick on Jools Holland recently - it reminded me on when Dizzee was first on the show. I know him and Skepta are nothing like Sam Smith, but they’re an incredible alternative. They top of the whole ‘best of UK music’ we were going for.”
4. Eats Everything
“In terms of DJing - two turntables and a box of records - Ben UFO is unmatched, and we’re delighted he’s playing. In terms of effects, CDJs and using all the equipment available to a DJ to its best potential, I think the best I’ve seen is Eats Everything - Dan. He makes music from music. You never see him playing a set without three tunes on all the time. Super-talented guy. He always says he enjoys making music, but he loves DJing. And you can see that on stage. I’m guessing his set will be a highlight of the festival.”
5. Joy Orbison
“For both myself and Howard, he’s one the key artists from back in 2008/9 that got us going to clubs to hear amazing music and inspired us to actually give making music a go. He was taking elements of dubstep and putting them with melody - presenting things in a more interesting way than had been done before. And I remember his mix for Mary Anne Hobbs blowing our mind. He’s become amazing DJ, but he’s very careful about where he chooses to play. To get him on our lineup is a great thing.”
See Joy Orbison interviewed by Mary Ann Hobbs above
6. Rudimental
“Well, I probably ought to mention these guys! We’re really good mates with all of them - we’ve toured the same circuits and even shared the same studio for a bit. It’s been amazing watching their music grow and I haven’t seen their new show or heard their new songs yet. It’s going to be cool to see them do that at a joint festival with us. Backstage, I’m guessing it’s just going to be a massive party. It usually is with them.”
