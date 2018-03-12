Pale Waves curate a playlist of barely discovered gems

We asked Pale Waves to pick their top tunes from the Introducing Uploader. They put together a playlist of 10 tracks from some of the most exciting emerging artists in the UK.
All of these artists uploaded music to BBC Music Introducing. Check out the list below and listen to the playlist in full.
Emma McGrath - Love You Better
Who?
Heralding from Harpenden, Emma McGrath has been writing her own material since age 12. She's featured twice before on Introducing's Track of the Week and Dermot O'Leary is a fan.
What Pale Waves say:
"This song feels so intimate, it’s hauntingly beautiful."
Alicaí Harley - Gold
Who?
Alicaí Harley is a singer and rapper originally from Kingston, Jamaica, now based in London, credited with coining the genre “Grime&Blues”. She featured in Introducing's Roundhouse Rising 2018 showcase.
What Pale Waves say:
"Such a unique vocal style."
Hannah Jane Lewis - Raincheck
Who?
Having spent some of her formative years in Florida, Hannah Jane Lewis's colourful, effervescent musical style channels the sensibilities of some of pop's great heroines: Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani to name but a few...
What Pale Waves say:
"This is pure pop. Love it!"
MALIKA - I Live
Who?
MALIKA is a rising star in the UK's RnB scene, having first captured everyone's attention with 2016's infinitely infectious Put It On Me.
What Pale Waves say:
"So much groove. There’s definitely some influence from the 80s in the production!"
Dan Caplen - Two Fingers
Who?
Dan Caplen possesses a talent for yearning, confessional lyrics wrapped within a blend of neo-soul and R&B influences - all delivered with the gravelly blues tones of an artist twice his age.
What Pale Waves say:
"Very relatable, British lyrics."
Azusena - Shiva
Who?
A creative polymath, Azusena is daughter to Jill Jones, Prince collaborator and former pop star, and male supermodel Cameron Alborzian. She cites her eclectic background – with spells in cultural counterpoints, Merseyside and California – as the basis for her bewitching take on pop.
What Pale Waves say:
"The falsetto sounds so nice in the chorus."
Young T & Bugsey - Greenlight
Who?
Rap-duo Young T & Bugsey are best friends from Nottingham, attempting to combine their Jamaican and Nigerian heritage to create a "new wave in the UK".
What Pale Waves says:
"Such a confindent, effortless vocal delivery and the production is class."
Bessie Turner - Words You Say
Who?
Bessie Turner is a singer-songwriter from rural Suffolk, England. Her style is an eclectic pastiche of her musical heroes; she is influenced as much by MIA as she is Dusty Springfield. In 2017 she came to the legendary Maida Vale studios to perform an Introducing session.
What Pale Waves say:
"The start of this track sounds so angelic. Clever juxtaposition to the rest of the track."
Maisie Peters - Place We Were Made
Who?
With a taste for the sometimes bittersweet, sometimes bolshy end of the pop spectrum, and early influences including Carly Rae Jepson and Lorde, Brighton's Maisie Peters is a young singer-songwriter whose young age belies her musical confidence and maturity.
What Pale Waves say:
"So simple and beautiful. The tracks builds so well."
Jerry Williams - Mother
Who?
Jerry Williams draws inspiration for her lyrics from a life growing up in Portsmouth, and has very quickly established a fine reputation for self-releasing completely addictive pop tunes. She'll be joining Pale Waves at BBC Music Introducing's SXSW showcase this year.
What Pale Waves say:
"This sounds like the soundtrack for a coming of age film."