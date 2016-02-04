The 6 best Super Bowl halftime show performances, and what Coldplay should learn from them

When it comes to massive, career-defining, blimey-we've-really-made-it moments for musicians, we have headlining Glastonbury and the Americans have the Super Bowl halftime show. In the US, nothing else comes close to competing for media coverage, viewing figures and - sometimes - controversy.

Think what you want about Coldplay, but having the Big Weekend 2016 headliners performing on Sunday 7 February - at Super Bowl 50, no less, which you can watch on BBC Two and listen to on 5 Live - is both a colossal achievement for the band and great news for British music. They're joining a very select group of Brits who have played before - Sir Paul McCartney in 2005, The Rolling Stones in 2006 and The Who in 2010 (others - M.I.A., Phil Collins and Sting - have been included, but not headlined).

Halftime shows are often gargantuanly cheesy and utterly forgettable. Some have a genuine spark. Here are six that Coldplay that should be studying closely before they step out in front of a global audience of over 100 million people (and they'll definitely being seeking advice from their guest Beyoncé, who headlined in 2013). No pressure, lads, and enjoy our Super Bowl Playlist at the end of this article.