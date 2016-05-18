10 outstanding performances from the last series of Later... with Jools Holland

From Iggy Pop tearing through an old classic in the company of various Stone Age Queens and Arctic Monkeys, to a touching impromptu Prince tribute fronted by Gregory Porter, via the captivating choreographed dance moves of Christine and the Queens, the 48th series of Later... with Jools Holland provided its fair share of highlights.
Catch up with full episodes on the iPlayer and tell us which performances you enjoyed the most.
1. Iggy Pop - Lust for Life
Definitely one of the best closing performances in recent Later... history: Iggy Pop ripping through his classic track Lust for Life backed by the band he used for his superb recent album, Post Pop Depression, which includes Arctic Monkey Matt Helders and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and Dean Fertita - and all in matching suits to boot.
2. Christine and the Queens - Tilted / I Feel for You
Because there isn't a moment, ever, when watching gorgeously choreographed dancing to an exquisite pop song isn't one of life's greatest pleasures. This - Tilted, by French artist Christine (Héloïse Letissier) and the Queens - is just terrific. Watch in full to witness a joyful tribute to Prince in the form of a dance-off to Chaka Khan's version of I Feel for You.
3. Kano - 3 Wheel-Ups (feat. Giggs)
Two titans of London music performing the excellent 3 Wheel-Ups with a live band - pure magic. Kano's no stranger to Jools, having appeared in 2008 with Damon Albarn, but Giggs was making his debut and he made it look like no big deal. This is from the Friday show; just as great was Kano performing This Is England on the Tuesday live show.
4. Savages - Sad Person
Fresh from doing a round of TV slots in the US that included The Ellen DeGeneres Show, London-based four-piece Savages returned to Later... after making their debut in 2012 and played Sad Person, a blistering track from their acclaimed second album, Adore Life. They were incendiary, bold and very loud, as they always are live.
5. Corinne Bailey Rae - Stop Where You Are
Proving that there's no rush when it comes to making music, Corinne Bailey Rae took six years to follow up her Mercury-nominated second album, The Sea, with The Heart Speaks in Whispers. It's great to have the BBC Sound of 2006 winner back, especially in this kind of form. She played Stop Where You Are from the album, stripped-back and beautiful.
6. Underworld - If Rah
Amazingly for a group that has been around since 1980, Underworld have never appeared on Later... before. If Rah, taken from the the dance duo's recent ninth album, Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future, was a highlight of their performance at the 6 Music Festival in February and sounded divine again in Jools's studio.
7. Field Music - Disappointed
If they're good enough for Prince, who tweeted a link to a 2015 single of theirs, they're more than good enough for us. Absolutely one of the most under-rated bands in the UK, Sunderland's Field Music brought their ultra-taut, new wavey indie pop to episode two of the series in the form of Disappointed, from their sixth album Commontime.
8. Spring King - Rectifier
A crucial aspect of Later... is giving new artists their first TV exposure, so here's Spring King performing Rectifier a month before the release of their debut album. The Mancunian post-punk four-piece count Zane Lowe as a supporter (he launched his Beats 1 show with their track City) and also played at the BBC Introducing showcase at SxSW last year.
9. Laura Mvula - Overcome
Back to episode one now and a performance of Overcome, the wonderful single Laura Mvula released in January with Chic's Nile Rodgers ahead of her second album, The Dreaming Room, which is out on 16 June. There's much to enjoy - Laura's extraordinary voice and stage presence, her great backing band, and that lovely white keytar, of course.
10. Gregory Porter and the musicians of Later... - Purple Rain
One of those truly special Jools moments - Gregory Porter and everyone else on the show that night, including Mumford & Sons and Baaba Maal, playing Purple Rain to honour Prince, who had died just a few days beforehand. And what a performance it is - Gregory's vocal is sublime, and somehow everyone keeps it together, musically and emotionally.