7 of the unlikeliest meetings between pop stars

The meeting of minds between Freddie Mercury, harlequin peacock in Queen, and Sid Vicious, scuffed guttersnipe in the Sex Pistols, took place in Wessex Studios in 1977. Roadie Peter Hince, in his book Queen Unseen, records the exchange as follows: "Sid Vicious stumbled in, the worse for wear, and addressed Fred: 'Have you succeeded in bringing ballet to the masses yet?' Fred casually got up, walked over to him and quipped: 'Aren't you Stanley Ferocious or something?', took him by the collar and threw him out."

Later, Queen's producer had a word with the Pistols' engineer over an interruption by an awestruck Johnny Rotten, saying, "One of the band members just crawled on all fours across our studio up to the side of the piano, said, 'Hello Freddie,' and left on all fours. Could you make sure he doesn't do it again?"

Freddie recalled it all slightly differently in a later TV interview, saying, "I called him Simon Ferocious or something, and he didn't like it at all. I said, 'What are you going to do about it?' He was very well marked. I said, 'Make sure you scratch yourself in the mirror properly today, and tomorrow you're going to get something else.' He hated the fact that I could even speak like that. I think we survived that test."

Can you conquer our Queen quiz?